KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

BOYERTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A series of storms socked the Northeast with heavy rains and strong winds, causing the deaths of a 9-year-old boy and his pregnant mother whose car was swept away by floodwaters while she was on the phone with emergency officials.

The rain started falling Thursday and continued through early Friday in some areas. Thursday's storms quickly intensified, causing flash flooding in several states and spawning a tornado in a southern New Jersey town.