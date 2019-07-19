KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

A few showers and thunderstorms may develop overnight across our southern counties, as an abnormally strong jet stream remains overhead. Drier air from the west will allow temperatures to drop into the 50s and even 40s in some spots. Clouds will give way to abundant sunshine tomorrow, with highs in the 70s and low 80s. High pressure will build in to our northwest tomorrow, and it may allow for just a few showers and thunderstorms to develop Sunday afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll remain dry through the weekend and into next week. At the same time, a big dome of high pressure at the upper levels will create warming temperatures across the Northern Plains. Highs will push 90 by the end of the week with increasing chances for thunderstorms.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder