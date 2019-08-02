KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

It’ll be a quiet but mild night across the state. The beginning of the weekend will feature another warm day, with highs in the 90s back to the northwest. An approaching cold front and surface trough will trigger a few thunderstorms in western North Dakota by tomorrow afternoon. With the amount of instability in place, some of the storms may reach severe levels. The cold front will slowly pass through into Sunday, and again by the afternoon, some severe thunderstorm development will be possible, mainly across our southern counties. After the cold front passes, temperatures will be slightly cooler into next week as a pattern change brings drier weather into our area. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday but otherwise, look for plenty of sunshine with highs slightly below seasonal averages.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder