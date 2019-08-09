KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

Today: Rain and storms in southern ND with a better shot at the sun in the north. Highs will warm to the 70s and 80s with southerly wind around 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph. Heavy rainfall is possible south of I-94 and along the South Dakota border.

Tonight: Decreasing rain chances with lows in the 50s and 60s. The southeasterly wind stays around 5-10 mph, with gusts to 20 mph.