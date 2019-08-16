KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

A cold front will enter North Dakota late tonight and push through the state tomorrow morning. Behind it, clouds and cooler temperatures will keep us well below average highs to begin the weekend. There will also be an area of rain and thunderstorms beginning early in the morning across the northwest and into the early afternoon further to the southeast. High pressure will dry us out and warm temperatures into Sunday and Monday. There will be a slight chance for evening thunderstorms across our eastern viewing area Monday, with slightly cooler temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder