KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

Active weather will remain with us through the weekend, with numerous waves of showers and thunderstorms. We'll see a few storms develop across the southwest with mild temperatures overnight, followed by more thunderstorm development tomorrow afternoon. Some of the storms could get quite strong with ample amounts of moisture and instability, but the biggest threat may be the copious amounts of rainfall with each storm. A cold front on Sunday will trigger additional thunderstorms, but behind the front, we'll end up with cooler temperatures and less humidity. Winds will be considerable, however, and look for breezy conditions to persist through much of next week. Rain chances will linger in the north to begin next week, but otherwise, a cooler and drier pattern will emerge.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder