KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:



A weak cold front will enter North Dakota from the west tonight, increasing rain chances slightly across the viewing area into tomorrow morning. The best chances for rain will be across our northwest, but by tomorrow afternoon everyone will see abundant sunshine. Sunshine and a warm-up really get going to end the weekend, with high temperatures reaching the 80s for most Sunday and into the early part of next week. Temperatures reaching the 90s aren’t out of the question out west! More active weather will be likely as we head into the second half of next week, with slight rain chances each day and highs closer to their seasonal averages.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Patroling Rural Areas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patroling Rural Areas"

Friday, September 13th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, September 13th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Commercial Space

Thumbnail for the video titled "Commercial Space"

U-Mary Hockey Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Hockey Season"

Reclaim Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reclaim Health"

School Threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Threat"

Berry Acres

Thumbnail for the video titled "Berry Acres"

Energy Fest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Energy Fest"

Magic Day of Giving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic Day of Giving"

Phone Scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phone Scam"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/13"

Friday: The Sunshine & Warmth Returns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday: The Sunshine & Warmth Returns"

High School Volleyball Sept. 12

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Sept. 12"

Boys High School Soccer Sept. 12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys High School Soccer Sept. 12"

Bismarck-Mandan girls high school swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-Mandan girls high school swimming"

Sydney Murphy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sydney Murphy"

Linton Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton Volleyball"

Mandan Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Girls Golf"

WOTUS Repeal

Thumbnail for the video titled "WOTUS Repeal"

School Threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Threat"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss