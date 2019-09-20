KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:



Thunderstorms will continue to develop and move into southwest and central North Dakota overnight, with some having the potential to reach severe levels. Another surface low moving through will keep high rain chances across the viewing area through tomorrow evening, with cooler air wrapping in around it. In fact, temperatures will either hold steady or drop through the day. In addition, northwest winds will be quite strong through much of Saturday. By Sunday expect abundant sunshine and more seasonal temperatures, with even more sunshine and warmer temperatures Monday. A cooler, wetter pattern then looks to take hold by the middle of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Police Suicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Suicide"

House of Fade

Thumbnail for the video titled "House of Fade"

Friday, September 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, September 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Oil Royalty

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Royalty"

Waterfowl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterfowl"

Food for Thought

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food for Thought"

Christmas Book

Thumbnail for the video titled "Christmas Book"

Morton Amaranth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morton Amaranth"

Semi flip

Thumbnail for the video titled "Semi flip"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-20-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-20-19"

Furry Friend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friend"

High School Volleyball Sept. 19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Sept. 19"

Boys High School Soccer Sept. 19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys High School Soccer Sept. 19"

U-Mary vs Easter New Mexico

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary vs Easter New Mexico"

Boys High School Tennis Sept. 19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys High School Tennis Sept. 19"

Girls High School Swimming Sept. 19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls High School Swimming Sept. 19"

Beulah Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Football"

Legacy Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Volleyball"

Ronald Wootan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ronald Wootan"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss