KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

Showers should gradually wind down overnight, although a few may linger into tomorrow across our northern counties. A couple of cold fronts will keep our high temperatures in the 50s tomorrow for most, but we'll also see a little sunshine by the afternoon. Clearing skies tomorrow night and into Saturday morning may induce frost formation, and this will be especially true for the northern areas. All eyes will then focus on the next incoming system from the southwest, with clouds and rain overspreading the entire viewing area by Saturday afternoon. In addition, a little snow may mix in across the northwest. Accumulations should be light and mostly confined to grassy surfaces, however. Rain will continue across the state through the weekend and into early Monday, with temperatures holding steady in the 40s and 50s. By Monday we'll dry out, but temperatures look to remain below average through the forecast period.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder