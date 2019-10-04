KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy with a slow decrease in clouds this afternoon. The southeasterly wind will increase to 15-25 mph, gusting to 30-40 mph. A slight chance for showers in the far west around Williston and Dickinson this afternoon.

Tonight: Increasing rain and storms. Lows in the 40s with southeasterly wind decreasing to 5-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.