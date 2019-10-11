KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

Snow currently falling across our eastern counties will move west tonight and into early tomorrow morning, bringing additional snow to the US-83 corridor. It's not out of the question that we could see an additional foot and 6" in Minot and Bismarck respectively through tomorrow evening. Winds will also continue to be a factor, especially across the east where blizzard conditions will be reached at times. Travel in these areas will be near impossible. Back west, we'll see some sunshine and high temperatures in the 40s. By Sunday our storm system will finally weaken and begin to move away. High pressure will build in and winds will relax. For Monday, expect a few rain and snow showers, especially across our north. Temperatures will begin to warm through next week, with high temperatures closer to average by Thursday. Expect a much quieter pattern, with just outside chances for rain and snow.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder