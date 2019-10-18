KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

Skies will clear overnight but winds will begin to pick up. Expect a sunny but breezy day to begin the weekend with high temperatures mostly in the 50s. A storm system moving across our southeast will increase rain chances Sunday, with the best chances for rain closer to the surface low. We’ll dry out by Monday morning, but another system will then arrive late Tuesday. This one will have a little more cold air to work with, and therefore a rain and snow mix is not out of the question. Although it’s still a way out, snowfall totals do not look overly impressive with this system. High temperatures will run about 10 degrees below average through much of next week.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder