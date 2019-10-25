KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

The much-advertised cold front will arrive in North Dakota after midnight. Sweeping through the state overnight, high temperatures will be set tomorrow morning and fall through the day. In addition, winds will increase, particularly across northwest North Dakota where a Wind Advisory has been issued. There is a slight chance for light rain or snow showers across our southern counties tomorrow, although nothing significant is expected. High temperatures on Sunday will be below freezing for many, with windy conditions stubbornly remaining across our area. A second shot of cold air will arrive early next week. This time, light snow may fall with light accumulations expected. Overnight lows may fall into the teens, with wind chills approaching 0 in the morning! Temperatures will begin to modify slightly late next week although remain slightly below average.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder