KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures will remain mild overnight with increasing clouds and a westerly wind. As we head into the weekend, a powerful cold front will begin to arrive from the north. For tomorrow, areas to the north will see a rain and snow mix during the day, with high temperatures reaching the 30s before dropping through the afternoon. Further south, temperatures will warm up into the 40s and 50s before a slight chance for rain and snow showers later in the day. By tomorrow night, however, temperatures will be falling quickly across the entire viewing area. Sunday and Monday will be the coldest days of the forecast, with highs only in the teens and 20s, and some neighborhoods dropping below 0 by Monday and Tuesday morning. Temperatures will modify by Tuesday as another system begins to influence our weather. Chances for snow increase on Wednesday. Unlike other systems, this one does not appear to pull in arctic air behind it. Temperatures will stay near average through the end of next week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

U-Mary Women's Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Women's Soccer"

U-Mary Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Volleyball"

Veterans Voices: Teddy Ranschler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Teddy Ranschler"

Friday, November 8th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, November 8th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/8"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Williston BB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston BB"

SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/8"

Donation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Donation"

Mandan Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Survey"

Wear Orange

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wear Orange"

ROCKS

Thumbnail for the video titled "ROCKS"

Garrison Parking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garrison Parking"

Minot BB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot BB"

Grain Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grain Harvest"

Disaster Dec.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disaster Dec."

Another Round Of Arctic Air

Thumbnail for the video titled "Another Round Of Arctic Air"

Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/8"

U-Mary vs Concordia

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary vs Concordia"

Turtle Mountain vs Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turtle Mountain vs Legacy"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge