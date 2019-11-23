KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

Skies will remain clear tonight with lows dropping into the 20s. A few clouds may skirt across the state tomorrow morning but otherwise, look for sunshine with highs in the 30s and 40s by the afternoon. A few 50-degree readings are not out of the question! A cold front will drop in to end the weekend, increasing rain and snow chances across most of the viewing area. We'll see mild temperatures for one more day Sunday ahead of the cold front, but by Monday highs will fall back to seasonal averages. Chances for accumulating snow will increase by Thanksgiving, as the overall pattern becomes much more active across the central part of the country.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder