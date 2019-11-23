KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Skies will remain clear tonight with lows dropping into the 20s. A few clouds may skirt across the state tomorrow morning but otherwise, look for sunshine with highs in the 30s and 40s by the afternoon. A few 50-degree readings are not out of the question! A cold front will drop in to end the weekend, increasing rain and snow chances across most of the viewing area. We’ll see mild temperatures for one more day Sunday ahead of the cold front, but by Monday highs will fall back to seasonal averages. Chances for accumulating snow will increase by Thanksgiving, as the overall pattern becomes much more active across the central part of the country.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Century vs West Fargo Sheyenne Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century vs West Fargo Sheyenne Volleyball"

Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobcats"

DSU Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "DSU Football"

Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Hockey"

Homicides in ND

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homicides in ND"

Friday, November 22nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, November 22nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Williston District One

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston District One"

Wind Farm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wind Farm"

Pregnancy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pregnancy"

Thanksgiving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving"

Suicide Awareness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suicide Awareness"

Weights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weights"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

BSC Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Grant"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/22"

BODY LAB USA

Thumbnail for the video titled "BODY LAB USA"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/22"

Tik Tok

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tik Tok"

Aaron's TikTok

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aaron's TikTok"

Friday: A Warm Weekend With A Cool Down To Follow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday: A Warm Weekend With A Cool Down To Follow"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge