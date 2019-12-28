KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

Clouds will increase from south to north tonight ahead of a major winter storm taking shape to our south. Overnight lows will fall into the single digits north and teens south. By tomorrow morning, snow will begin to fall across our far southeast counties. It is in these areas where a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect. Snow will gradually move north through tomorrow afternoon, although generally remain mostly light outside of the Winter Storm Warned counties. The main energy of the system will arrive Saturday night into Sunday, and it is this timeframe when we expect the biggest impacts, particularly to travel in eastern portions of the state. Winds will increase substantially, with blizzard conditions possible, again in the counties under a Winter Storm Warning. Total snowfall amounts will be highest to the southeast, with widespread accumulations of a foot or more. The latest model trends have shifted the track slightly east, lowering totals for places such as Bismarck, Harvey, and Devils Lake. Accumulations will drop off quickly for neighborhoods further to the east and north. Snow will wind down Monday morning, with a warm-up into Tuesday and slight chances for precipitation New Year’s Day and through the rest of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder