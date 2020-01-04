KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

Overnight lows will be set close to midnight, with temperatures then beginning to warm through the morning and daytime tomorrow as a warm front lifts across the state. We'll remain dry with partly cloudy skies tomorrow, with high temperatures well above seasonal averages. A quick-moving cold front will arrive out west by tomorrow afternoon and move through into the evening hours. Behind this front will be very strong winds, with some data suggesting wind gusts up to 60 MPH! As such, a High Wind Watch has been issued for much of our viewing area. Tomorrow night will be a very windy night, with strong winds continuing into Sunday morning. Sunday will see winds slacken somewhat, with sunshine otherwise and closer to average high temperatures. By early next week, arctic air will move in, bringing temperatures back below seasonal norms. A cold pattern develops for the foreseeable future, with slight chances for snow throughout the week. The best chance for accumulating snow looks to arrive Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder