KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Overnight lows will be set close to midnight, with temperatures then beginning to warm through the morning and daytime tomorrow as a warm front lifts across the state. We’ll remain dry with partly cloudy skies tomorrow, with high temperatures well above seasonal averages. A quick-moving cold front will arrive out west by tomorrow afternoon and move through into the evening hours. Behind this front will be very strong winds, with some data suggesting wind gusts up to 60 MPH! As such, a High Wind Watch has been issued for much of our viewing area. Tomorrow night will be a very windy night, with strong winds continuing into Sunday morning. Sunday will see winds slacken somewhat, with sunshine otherwise and closer to average high temperatures. By early next week, arctic air will move in, bringing temperatures back below seasonal norms. A cold pattern develops for the foreseeable future, with slight chances for snow throughout the week. The best chance for accumulating snow looks to arrive Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

T-Mobile

Thumbnail for the video titled "T-Mobile"

Savvy Owl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Savvy Owl"

Friday. January 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday. January 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/3"

MAFB Fire Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB Fire Update"

New Superintendent

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Superintendent"

Flasher Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher Schools"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/3"

Jeni Walsh

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jeni Walsh"

Fire Follow-Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Follow-Up"

How Did 2019 Stack Up To An Average Year?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How Did 2019 Stack Up To An Average Year?"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/3"

A Warm & Windy Weekend Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Warm & Windy Weekend Ahead"

New Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Treatment"

furry friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "furry friday"

Kidder County vs Ellendale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kidder County vs Ellendale"

Ice Jams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Jams"

New Freeze

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Freeze"

Structure Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Structure Fire"

Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge