KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

A powerful storm system centered to our south is now creating an area of moderate snow across our eastern counties. Look for snow to continue to fall in these areas into tomorrow morning, while at the same time winds will remain strong out of the northwest. The combination of strong winds and snow is leading to a plethora of advisories and warnings across our area, including wind, wind chill, winter weather, and blizzard. Additionally, the storm system is dragging in cold arctic air behind it, and once more dangerous wind chill will develop through the weekend. There will be plenty of sunshine, however, and winds will begin to lighten up by Sunday. A much more mild and quieter pattern will develop by next week, with no major precipitation in sight through next Friday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder