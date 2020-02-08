KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

The coldest air overnight will be found across our southeast where temperatures will drop below 0 for another night. However, temperatures will increase quickly through the day tomorrow with many seeing highs well into the 30s. An area of low pressure will move out of Montana tomorrow, and eventually, propagate southeast across South Dakota. An area of light to moderate snow will develop across southwest North Dakota by tomorrow afternoon through Sunday morning. Accumulations of 3-5″ will be possible across our far southwestern counties, where a Winter Weather Advisory is currently in effect. Expect a dry day across the entire area Sunday, with another chance for light snow Monday. Our pattern will turn somewhat more active, with an increase in winds through the first half of next week and another chance for snow Wednesday. Colder temperatures are expected Thursday, although the arctic air will not be as strong or as entrenched as previously anticipated.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

