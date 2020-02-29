KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

We'll see relatively quiet conditions overnight, with lows only falling into the 20s and low 30s. There may be some fog development across the Turtle Mountains, where temperatures have been slightly cooler. With a continued westerly wind and sunshine, temperatures will continue to warm, with widespread highs in the 50s, particularly out west. A weak cold front will enter the state tomorrow night, with a slight chance for rain and snow showers across our southwestern counties. High temperatures on Sunday will be closer to seasonal averages, but the bigger story will be the wind, as many neighborhoods will see wind gusts in excess of 30 MPH through the day. Mild weather will return for next week, with above-average temperatures looking likely through the entirety of the forecast period. There will be a chance for rain and snow showers by the middle of next week, although any snow accumulation looks relatively minor.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder