1  of  2
Breaking News
40 Trinity Hospital staff in self-quarantine No lockdown order for North Dakota
Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our pattern will remain dry, mild, and quiet through the weekend with most seeing high temperatures reaching well into the 50s both Saturday and Sunday. The pattern begins to change as we enter next week, as a broad upper-level low approaches from the west. The first chances will be in the form of rain showers (and perhaps a thunderstorm) by late Monday. There again will be a chance for rain Tuesday. Temperatures remain mild through this period, but by the middle of the week, a cold front will push through the state, setting up a colder end to the forecast period. Rain chances will turn to snow chances, with accumulating snow possible. Confidence is very low in the placement of any accumulations at this point, as models are very far apart in their data.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

2 New Exec Orders

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 New Exec Orders"

Telemedicine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Telemedicine"

Overpayment Scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overpayment Scam"

Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hockey"

Friday, March 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, March 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Face Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Face Masks"

Rent Paid

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rent Paid"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/27"

United Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way"

Protecting Homeless

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protecting Homeless"

Calls Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calls Down"

Community Funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community Funds"

Virtual Nursing Program MSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Nursing Program MSU"

Virtual Dance Classes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Dance Classes"

Teacher Parade - Bismarck (Northridge Elementary School)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bismarck (Northridge Elementary School)"

Teacher Parade - Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bismarck"

Teacher Parade - Bottineau

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bottineau"

Teacher Parade - Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Minot"

Teacher Parade - Rolla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Rolla"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/27"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge