KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A cold front will sweep across the state tonight, bringing with it some gusty north winds and a few rain showers. As colder air moves in, rain showers will switch over to snow showers into tomorrow morning. Accumulations look to be minimal if any at all during this time frame. A strengthening system to our southwest this weekend will bring accumulating snow to our far southwest counties. A few inches are expected in these areas, with little to none in locations further north. Precipitation chances lessen by Sunday, although a stray snow shower will be possible. Temperatures during this time will be well below average, with highs running roughly 20 degrees below seasonal norms. A gradual warm-up with some sunshine looks to commence by the middle of next week. Look for temperatures to return to seasonal norms by next Friday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/10"

Jujutsu

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jujutsu"

Bowman Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman Golf"

Cutting Costs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cutting Costs"

Cattle Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cattle Concerns"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/10"

Porchraits & 3d Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Porchraits & 3d Masks"

Spring Cleaning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Cleaning"

Amici Pizza

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amici Pizza"

Easter Online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Easter Online"

3D Printer

Thumbnail for the video titled "3D Printer"

Grocery Prices

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grocery Prices"

Car Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car Show"

Bingo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bingo"

Hotel Vouchers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hotel Vouchers"

MSU Virtual

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Virtual"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/10"

A warm Friday with a colder Easter weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "A warm Friday with a colder Easter weekend"

PREGNANCY CORONA

Thumbnail for the video titled "PREGNANCY CORONA"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge