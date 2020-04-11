KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

A cold front will sweep across the state tonight, bringing with it some gusty north winds and a few rain showers. As colder air moves in, rain showers will switch over to snow showers into tomorrow morning. Accumulations look to be minimal if any at all during this time frame. A strengthening system to our southwest this weekend will bring accumulating snow to our far southwest counties. A few inches are expected in these areas, with little to none in locations further north. Precipitation chances lessen by Sunday, although a stray snow shower will be possible. Temperatures during this time will be well below average, with highs running roughly 20 degrees below seasonal norms. A gradual warm-up with some sunshine looks to commence by the middle of next week. Look for temperatures to return to seasonal norms by next Friday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder