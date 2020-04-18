KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

A cold front moving through the state overnight will bring a slight chance for rain showers and breezy winds at times. Temperatures tomorrow will fall back slightly behind the front, with afternoon highs in the 40s and 50s. There may also be a few lingering rain showers across the state, although only light precipitation is expected. On Sunday, high pressure will build in to our south, clearing our skies and giving us a warmer westerly wind. Further warming is expected through the beginning of next week, with windy conditions also looking like a good bet with some sunshine. Tuesday is projected to be the warmest day in the forecast period, with highs in the 70s for some neighborhoods a possibility. Temperatures fall slightly back to seasonal averages for the latter half of next week with slight chances for rain.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder