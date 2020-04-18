KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A cold front moving through the state overnight will bring a slight chance for rain showers and breezy winds at times. Temperatures tomorrow will fall back slightly behind the front, with afternoon highs in the 40s and 50s. There may also be a few lingering rain showers across the state, although only light precipitation is expected. On Sunday, high pressure will build in to our south, clearing our skies and giving us a warmer westerly wind. Further warming is expected through the beginning of next week, with windy conditions also looking like a good bet with some sunshine. Tuesday is projected to be the warmest day in the forecast period, with highs in the 70s for some neighborhoods a possibility. Temperatures fall slightly back to seasonal averages for the latter half of next week with slight chances for rain.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

More Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "More Testing"

Friday, April 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, April 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/17"

Edgewood Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Edgewood Testing"

2020 Seniors

Thumbnail for the video titled "2020 Seniors"

Helping Nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helping Nonprofits"

Show 2020 MHS Seniors Support w/ Signs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Show 2020 MHS Seniors Support w/ Signs"

Earth Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Earth Day"

Fatal Farm Accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal Farm Accident"

The warm-up we've all been waiting for

Thumbnail for the video titled "The warm-up we've all been waiting for"

Dickinson Officers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Officers"

Burgum Says More Tests Can be Done

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burgum Says More Tests Can be Done"

Unemployment and Evictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment and Evictions"

Syringe Exchange

Thumbnail for the video titled "Syringe Exchange"

Vote By Mail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vote By Mail"

Paycheck Protection Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Paycheck Protection Program"

TRNP Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "TRNP Closed"

Space Aliens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Space Aliens"

Thursday, April 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Boy's Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy's Golf"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge