KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

Showers will wind down from west to east overnight, with a few showers lingering tomorrow morning across central North Dakota. Look for daytime highs in the 60s out west tomorrow, with highs in the upper 50s further east where clouds will stick around. Temperatures Sunday will climb back into the 60s and 70s with a passing front increasing rain chances slightly throughout the day. The best chance to see any rain Sunday will be across our northern counties. We'll remain dry through most of the day Monday, but another approaching system will increase chances for rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms that evening, with rain persisting into Tuesday. Although daytime highs may fall back to seasonal averages Tuesday, look for a return to warm and dry conditions for the latter half of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder