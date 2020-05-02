KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

Skies will clear tonight with light winds and temperatures falling into the upper 30s and low 40s across the board. We'll see a fair amount of sunshine tomorrow, and daytime highs will climb back into the 60s and low 70s. Winds will pick up once more across our northeastern counties through the day tomorrow, as they remain under the influence of today's departing storm system. By Sunday, winds will begin to come out of the east as they respond to an area of low pressure and associated warm front to our west. Showers and thunderstorms are likely to form in eastern Montana and move into western North Dakota that evening. With some energy and instability in the atmosphere, thunderstorms could attain strong to severe levels, with strong winds and hail the main threats. Our entire area will see increasing chances for rain Monday with cooler temperatures, as daytime highs fall back to slightly below seasonal norms. There will be another chance for rain showers Tuesday and again a slight chance Wednesday. Temperatures look to stay at or below average through next week with perhaps even colder air arriving next Friday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder