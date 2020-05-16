KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

Live Now
Chances for showers and a few thunderstorms will remain overnight and into tomorrow, with the best chances across our South Dakota border. Look for daytime highs in the low 60s to the south and into the low 70s north with more sunshine tomorrow. We dry out Sunday with temperatures beginning to warm as an upper-level ridge takes shape across the central part of the continent. Winds will also begin to increase, with strong winds possible by Monday. Tuesday appears to be the warmest day of the forecast, with high temperatures well into the 80s across our area. At the same time, the main energy of a potent storm system arrives, increasing rain and thunderstorm chances. It appears as this time that the best chances Tuesday will be across the far west, and most likely late in the day. By Wednesday, chances for thunderstorms will spread east. With warm temperatures and increasing humidity, growing instability and upper-level energy will be able to support strong to severe thunderstorms across the state. Thunderstorm chances will return Thursday for some, but look for temperatures to begin to cool down with dryer weather anticipated to end next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

