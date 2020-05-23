KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

A few showers and thunderstorms may linger tonight as a boundary sits across northwestern North Dakota tonight. Precipitation will become more widespread by tomorrow morning as upper-level energy makes its way overhead. With southeasterly winds increasing moisture at the surface, the atmosphere will become unstable, increasing chances for strong to severe storms. The main threats will be large hail and damaging winds, with torrential downpours common. Highs tomorrow will be cooler to the northwest behind the front, and will only reach the 60s, whereas temperatures to the southeast could exceed 80 degrees. Look for more rain showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms to stick around Sunday, with perhaps some clearing by the afternoon. Sunday appears to be the coolest day in the forecast, with daytimes highs slightly below seasonal averages. Memorial Day itself appears to be mostly dry with highs temperatures back to late-May averages. By Tuesday, temperatures begin to warm back up with only slight chances for rain arriving Thursday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder