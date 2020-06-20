Live Now
KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

A few thunderstorms may roll across central North Dakota late tonight and into tomorrow morning, with an additional wave bringing more development out west by dawn. These thunderstorms may intensify early tomorrow afternoon as they interact with a cold front sweeping in from the north. The location of intensification appears to be across our southeast counties, and this is where a slight risk has been issued for the Storm Prediction Center. Daytime highs will be in the 70s for most tomorrow, with some sunshine and the best rain chances across the southern half of the viewing area. Widespread thunderstorms develop Sunday, with the best chances for accumulating rainfall across the southwest. A few showers may linger as we enter next week, but otherwise, a dryer and slightly warmer pattern will develop through the middle of next week. Further chances for widespread precipitation with warmer temperatures comes into the forecast by the end of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

