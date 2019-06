Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Wind stays light an variable all day.

Tonight: Severe storm chances will begin in the southwest around midnight. Areas that could be impacted are around Bowman, Mott, Elgin, Medora, Hettinger, and Dickinson. Large hail and damaging wind are possibilities. Storms could linger through southern North Dakota through the early morning hours on Thursday.