Thunderstorms will wind down tonight and cooler, drier air will move in from the west. Expect plenty of sunshine through the next couple days with a return to high temperatures in the 70s. The next chance for showers and thunderstorms will be Thursday evening into Friday as a trough in the jet stream brings a more active pattern. Chances for rain will continue into the weekend. Temperatures will remain slightly below average through the forecast period.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder