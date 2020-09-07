KX Storm Team Labor Day Forecast 9-7

Today: We’ll see plenty of rainfall today and very cold temperatures around. The best chance for rainfall will occur across far southwestern portions of the state as well as south central sections through early evening. Further to the north, only spotty showers are possible with overcast skies. High’s today will be stuck in the lower to mid 40s and upper 50s.

Tonight: Once the rain clears the area, we’ll see some of the coldest air of the season overtake the KX area with some locations dipping into the mid 20s! A freeze warning is in effect from 3am Tuesday through 9am Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr