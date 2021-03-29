KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

Temperatures will drop quickly into the teens and 20s overnight behind the cold front that passed through earlier today. Expect a cloudy, windy, and colder day tomorrow with daytime highs in the 20s and low 30s. There will also be the possibility for a few snow showers, with minimal accumulations expected. Wednesday will be a transition day as winds weaken and sunshine becomes abundant. Temperatures will warm back to seasonal averages. As an upper-level ridge in the jet stream builds overhead, temperatures will warm quickly. Thursday’s daytime highs will likely be 10 to 15 degrees above average, but even warmer weather is expected Friday and through the weekend. Temperatures in the 70s are a strong possibility, with a few locales reaching the 80s not out of the question! The next chances for precipitation won’t arrive until the end of the weekend and the earliest.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder