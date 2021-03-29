KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures will drop quickly into the teens and 20s overnight behind the cold front that passed through earlier today. Expect a cloudy, windy, and colder day tomorrow with daytime highs in the 20s and low 30s. There will also be the possibility for a few snow showers, with minimal accumulations expected. Wednesday will be a transition day as winds weaken and sunshine becomes abundant. Temperatures will warm back to seasonal averages. As an upper-level ridge in the jet stream builds overhead, temperatures will warm quickly. Thursday’s daytime highs will likely be 10 to 15 degrees above average, but even warmer weather is expected Friday and through the weekend. Temperatures in the 70s are a strong possibility, with a few locales reaching the 80s not out of the question! The next chances for precipitation won’t arrive until the end of the weekend and the earliest.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Transgender Bill Vote

Vietnam Veterans Day

KX Convo: Eugene Graner

Monday, March 29th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

After the Whistle: Mr. Basketball Jesse White

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/29

Principal Award

School Meals

YHF

Red Flag Concerns

After the Whistle: One-on-One with Craig Bagnell

After the Whistle: One-on-one with Kennedy Blair and Britta Curl

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/29--Supersized

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/29

Monday's Forecast: Damaging wind, rain/snow, and a big cool down

NDC MAR 29

Plays of the Week - March 28

College Sports - March 28

Mike's Full Forecast

Fuel the Force begins soon for the N.D. National Guard

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News