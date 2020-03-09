KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast 3-9

Tonight: A quiet night for the most part. Expects mostly cloudy skies across the region, the exception will be across the far southwest where a system will be sliding by the to south, this could touch off a few snow showers across the extreme southwest. Lows will range from the lower teens in the northeast to the upper 20s to the southwest.

Tuesday: For areas in the west and southwest, you might have a few flurries to start the day. Otherwise, we’ll see Partly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures. Most locations will end up in the upper 30s to upper 40s across the west.

Stay with KX News For the latest on the potential for accumulating snow this weekend.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr