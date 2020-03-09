KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast 3-9

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight: A quiet night for the most part. Expects mostly cloudy skies across the region, the exception will be across the far southwest where a system will be sliding by the to south, this could touch off a few snow showers across the extreme southwest. Lows will range from the lower teens in the northeast to the upper 20s to the southwest.

Tuesday: For areas in the west and southwest, you might have a few flurries to start the day. Otherwise, we’ll see Partly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures. Most locations will end up in the upper 30s to upper 40s across the west.

Stay with KX News For the latest on the potential for accumulating snow this weekend.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert One Minute 3-9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-9"

Robert Suhr KX News At 5pm Forecast 8-9-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 5pm Forecast 8-9-20"

Caucus Ready

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caucus Ready"

Lunch Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lunch Debt"

MSU Student Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Student Center"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/9"

Monday Forecast: Seasonable Temperatures & Partly Sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Seasonable Temperatures & Partly Sunny"

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month"

Last look at WDA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Last look at WDA"

Bismarck Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bucks"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Restaurant vs Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurant vs Home"

Country House Plane Ride

Thumbnail for the video titled "Country House Plane Ride"

International Women's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "International Women's Day"

Williston DUI

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston DUI"

Robert One Minute 3-8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-8"

New Town

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town"

2 Men, Dog Survive Small Plane Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 Men, Dog Survive Small Plane Crash"

WDA Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Girls Basketball"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge