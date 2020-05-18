KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

Today: Expect plenty of sunshine for your Monday with temperatures topping out in the 70s, with a few locations in the northwest getting over 80 degrees today. Winds will be strong and gusty today with many locations seeing wind gusts over 40 miles per hour.

Tonight: The breezy and windy conditions will continue tonight as many places will dip into the lower 50s for lows, which is about 10 degrees above normal. Winds will once again be gusty with gusts topping 30 miles per hour at times.