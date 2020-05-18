KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

As a potent upper-level storm system moves into the High and Northern Plains, areas of low pressure will develop off the northern Rockies. Our winds will remain strong out of the southeast in response to low pressure over the next few days. Additionally, expect warming temperatures and increasing humidities. Thunderstorm chances will enter the picture by late tomorrow, with just a slight chance of development across our far west by tomorrow night. Chances will increase Wednesday but will remain mostly confined to our far western counties. However, in these areas, severe storms will be possible with the amount of instability and energy in the atmosphere. The pattern will continue to be warm and active throughout the rest of the week, with slight chances for showers and thunderstorms moving into central North Dakota by Thursday and into the weekend. At this point, the weekend appears slightly cooler, with daytime highs near seasonal averages and slight chances for precipitation.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

