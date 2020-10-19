KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

A couple of storm systems will impact our area over the next few days, with widespread snow accumulations possible. The first system will arrive late tonight and through tomorrow morning. This will be a weaker system, with the potential for accumulations of 1-2″ across the entire viewing area. We’ll drop into the upper teens to the north and 20s elsewhere. Snow will wind down tomorrow afternoon with some clearing, and daytime highs climbing into the 30s and low 40s. The next, and more potent system, will arrive Wednesday afternoon with snow chances increasing from west to east. With plenty of energy in the atmosphere, snow could become heavy at times. Although confidence isn’t high in the exact track, at this point the highest probability of significant accumulations will be across south-central and southeast portions of our viewing area. Behind this system, temperatures will fall even more below-average, with daytime highs only reaching the 20s and overnight lows into the single digits. Colder air will be reinforced in any area where a snowpack has built-in. Another strong storm system could occur this weekend, but right now the best chances for significant snow will be to our south.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder