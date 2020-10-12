KX Storm Team Monday Morning Forecast 10-12

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: We’ll see sunshine to start with increasing clouds as we go through the day. A system sliding through will have just enough energy to tap a few showers out of the atmosphere this afternoon and evening, but the rain should not be a washout. Temperatures today will range from the mid 50s north to upper 60s across the far south. Winds will once again be breezy, gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight: Any remaining showers should wrap up by 8pm, leaving gradual clearing skies. Lows tonight will bottom out in the lower 30s north to lower 40s near the North and South Dakota border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News At 6:20 Forecast 10-12-20

Robert One Minute 10-12

FREEDOM WALK

ndc oct 12

Dickinson football

Rugby Volleyball

Plays of the week

Big road repairs in Turtle Mountain

Prepping your boat for winter

Checking car seats for cooler weather

Experts warn of scam targeting donors

Robert One Minute 10-11-20

Somerset Court COVID-19 outbreak grows

COVID-19 ND Watch 10-11-20

Volleyball

WDA Swimming

WDA Football

State Tennis

NDHSAA Soccer

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 10-10-20

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss