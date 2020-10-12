KX Storm Team Monday Morning Forecast 10-12

Today: We’ll see sunshine to start with increasing clouds as we go through the day. A system sliding through will have just enough energy to tap a few showers out of the atmosphere this afternoon and evening, but the rain should not be a washout. Temperatures today will range from the mid 50s north to upper 60s across the far south. Winds will once again be breezy, gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight: Any remaining showers should wrap up by 8pm, leaving gradual clearing skies. Lows tonight will bottom out in the lower 30s north to lower 40s near the North and South Dakota border.