KX Storm Team Monday Morning Forecast

Expect abundant sunshine, breezy conditions, and high temperatures in the 60s across the viewing area today. Temperatures will be slightly warmer tomorrow, with more sunshine, especially across central North Dakota. Big changes then arrive early Wednesday morning. A powerful cold front will push through the state throughout the day. Behind it, temperatures will quickly drop with rain transitioning over to snow. Snowfall rates will be quite heavy, and although the details are still being ironed out, it appears that some areas will see significant impacts. At this point, there is potential for the storm system to stall, and in this case, the impacts will be felt through the rest of the week and possibly into the weekend. Winds associated with this system will also be quite strong. In addition, temperatures will be well below average by the end of the week, with highs at least 20 degrees below average and lows well below freezing.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder