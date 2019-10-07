KX Storm Team Monday Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Expect abundant sunshine, breezy conditions, and high temperatures in the 60s across the viewing area today. Temperatures will be slightly warmer tomorrow, with more sunshine, especially across central North Dakota. Big changes then arrive early Wednesday morning. A powerful cold front will push through the state throughout the day. Behind it, temperatures will quickly drop with rain transitioning over to snow. Snowfall rates will be quite heavy, and although the details are still being ironed out, it appears that some areas will see significant impacts. At this point, there is potential for the storm system to stall, and in this case, the impacts will be felt through the rest of the week and possibly into the weekend. Winds associated with this system will also be quite strong. In addition, temperatures will be well below average by the end of the week, with highs at least 20 degrees below average and lows well below freezing.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Stop the Bleed in Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stop the Bleed in Schools"

Monday, October 7th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, October 7th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder"

UMary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Hockey"

Minot State Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Soccer"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

William Hoehn Faces Sentencing

Thumbnail for the video titled "William Hoehn Faces Sentencing"

Greta Thunberg

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greta Thunberg"

Pork Inspections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pork Inspections"

Nice Notes for all

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nice Notes for all"

Amber's Sunday Evening One Minute Forecast 10/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Sunday Evening One Minute Forecast 10/6"

DIY Halloween

Thumbnail for the video titled "DIY Halloween"

Abortion Protest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abortion Protest"

College Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Football"

WDA Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Tennis"

WDA Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Soccer"

Saturday, October 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saturday, October 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Does age affect driving?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Does age affect driving?"

Half Staff Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Half Staff Sunday"

Senator Cramer on Impeachment Inquiry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senator Cramer on Impeachment Inquiry"

Red Flag Laws

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red Flag Laws"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge