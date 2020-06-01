KX Storm Team Monday Morning Forecast 6-1

Today: Expect plenty of sunshine for your Monday. It’ll be a warm one with many places soaring into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds will be breezy again with gusts approaching 25 mph.

Tonight: For most of you, it will be a quiet evening. The exception will be in the northwest and for some areas north of Highway 200 where a few showers and maybe a stray thunderstorm in spots. Severe Weather is not expected tonight. Lows tonight will range from the mid 50s to lower 60s.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr