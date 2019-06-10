KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will gradually wind down tonight as the sun sets. A cold front from the north will move into North Dakota tomorrow morning. As it does so, showers will form and gradually strengthen as they encounter growing instability in the afternoon. The highest chances for severe thunderstorms will be across south central North Dakota. Strong winds and large hail will be the primary threats. Temperatures on Wednesday will remain slightly below their seasonal averages, but expect more sunshine as high pressure builds in. It’ll be a warmer end to the week with increased rain and thunderstorm chances by Friday. The weather pattern looks to remain active through the weekend and into next week, with slight precipitation chances through the forecast period.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder