KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

The weather will stay mostly quiet tonight, although we can't rule out a couple isolated showers across the far southwest overnight. Tomorrow will feature another day with slightly below average temperatures, with an isolated shower or thunderstorm, mostly again to the southwest. An approaching warm front from the west will set the stage for increased rain chances Wednesday. Although instability will remain marginal, a few severe thunderstorms can't be ruled out, especially across our southern counties. We'll dry out briefly Thursday, but another system will quickly roll in again increasing our rain chances to end the week. Precipitation could linger into the weekend, with temperatures remaining slightly below average. In addition, expect breezy to windy conditions at times as our pattern remains active.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder