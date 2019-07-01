KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

Storms across eastern Montana this evening will try and make a run for western North Dakota later tonight, with some of them having the potential for strong winds and large hail. By dawn tomorrow, most of us we'll wake up to some sunshine. Temperatures will reach the 80s to the southeast, but up towards the north, an incoming cold front will keep temperatures slightly suppressed. There will be another chance for severe storms across our south tomorrow, where instability will be maximized. Storms could linger Wednesday, but the beginning of July 4th should be dry. There will be increasing rain chances later on Independence Day, as an active weather pattern continues. Temperatures will remain at or slightly below their seasonal averages.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder