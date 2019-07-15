KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

Expect a pretty quiet night tonight with lows in the 50s and 60s. A more energized portion of the jet stream will arrive tomorrow, allowing thunderstorm development first in eastern Montana and then into North Dakota. There is a chance that some of these storms could reach severe levels, especially across southwest North Dakota, where parameters will be highest. Another wave of storms will be possible Wednesday. Afterward, we'll see mostly dry conditions with more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures to end the week. There will be another chance for thunderstorm development this weekend.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder