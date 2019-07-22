KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

Skies will remain clear overnight as high pressure remains firmly across our area. We'll see plenty of sunshine again tomorrow, but as the area of high-pressure moves to the east, temperatures will begin to increase as a southerly flow commences. Highs tomorrow will reach the 80s, with a few 90-degree readings possible back to the northwest. Wednesday will be similar, but an approaching front from the west could initiate a few thunderstorms. Instability will be high enough that some of the storms may approach severe levels, and the Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk highlighted for much of the state. The rest of the week will end on a sunny note with near-average high temperatures. Rain chances look to increase by this weekend as there are hints and the pattern becoming more active.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder