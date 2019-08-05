KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

With clear skies and less humidity in the air, temperatures will drop into the 50s overnight for many. However, a southerly flow returns tomorrow, and this will bring the heat and humidity back to North Dakota. Many locales will see temperatures approaching 90 degrees by tomorrow afternoon. Simultaneously, a cold front will arrive from Canada. This will trigger a few storms to form by the afternoon, mainly over central and south parts of our area. Some of these storms could reach severe levels with hail and strong winds the main threats. Cooling temperatures will be the theme for the rest of the week and into the weekend, as highs will struggle to reach their seasonal averages. In addition, there could be a number of waves of widespread thunderstorms, both Friday and again to end the weekend.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder