KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

As a strong surface low moves off to our east, showers and thunderstorms will gradually wind down into tomorrow morning. By tomorrow evening, we'll be mostly dried out as high pressure builds in. However, the air moving in will be originating from the far north, and high temperatures tomorrow will be unseasonably cool for the middle of August. By Wednesday evening, rain chances will increase as high pressure moves away. A warm-up will occur through the week and into the weekend, with high temperatures much closer to their seasonal norms by Sunday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder