KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms will wind down tonight with the loss of daytime heating, but the wind will not. In fact, winds will increase even more so tomorrow, as high pressure continues to build in to our west. A few showers may linger through the day tomorrow, particularly across our northern counties. Temperatures will be well below average, and only reach the 60s for most as cool, dry air advects in from the northwest. By Wednesday, sunshine will dominate our skies, and temperatures will rebound slightly before a dry cold front pushes through for Thursday. Plenty of sunshine will be in the forecast into the weekend, with a slow warm up occurring. Temperatures look to approach more seasonal averages by the Labor Day weekend, with rain chances increasing.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder