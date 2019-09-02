KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

Skies will clear tonight behind a cold front, and temperatures will dip into the 50s for most. Expect strengthening northwest winds tomorrow morning, with windy conditions lasting through much of the day. Abundant sunshine will be on tap, but cooler air arriving from the north will limit highs into the 60s and 70s. By Wednesday, expect warmer temperatures closer to seasonal averages and slight chances for rain, especially across our northern counties. Thursday will feature seasonal temperatures, but another cool down is expected as we finish up the workweek. A cool and wet pattern is set to emerge by the upcoming weekend.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder