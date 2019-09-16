KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast







It’ll be a quiet night with lows only getting down into the 50s and 60s, and more sun to begin Tuesday. Clouds will increase from the west as a storm system approaches, and a surface low and cold front will create a few thunderstorms in the evening timeframe. There will be potential for some of these storms to reach severe levels, and they will move into central North Dakota late tomorrow night, gradually weakening as they do so. Wednesday will feature cooler temperatures behind the system, however, winds will be very strong in the wake of the surface low. By the end of the week, temperatures will once again warm well above average. Another system will bring increased rain and thunderstorm chances before cooler and drier weather arrive for the weekend.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder





