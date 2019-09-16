KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:



It’ll be a quiet night with lows only getting down into the 50s and 60s, and more sun to begin Tuesday. Clouds will increase from the west as a storm system approaches, and a surface low and cold front will create a few thunderstorms in the evening timeframe. There will be potential for some of these storms to reach severe levels, and they will move into central North Dakota late tomorrow night, gradually weakening as they do so. Wednesday will feature cooler temperatures behind the system, however, winds will be very strong in the wake of the surface low. By the end of the week, temperatures will once again warm well above average. Another system will bring increased rain and thunderstorm chances before cooler and drier weather arrive for the weekend.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Linton HMB Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Volleyball"

Mandan Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Volleyball"

Monday, September 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck High Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Girls Golf"

Grain Elevators

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grain Elevators"

Capitol Upgrades

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capitol Upgrades"

Mandan Traffic Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Traffic Lights"

Blooming Fall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blooming Fall"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Vape Wear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vape Wear"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/16"

A Sweltering Start To The Workweek

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Sweltering Start To The Workweek"

Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar Update"

UMary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Hockey"

Top Plays of the Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays of the Week"

Peanut Allergy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peanut Allergy"

Secret Service Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Secret Service Dogs"

Emergency Preparedness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency Preparedness"

Clean Water Rules

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clean Water Rules"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss