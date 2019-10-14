KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

An Alberta Clipper will move across our area overnight, with light rain and snow showers possible into tomorrow morning. While any snow accumulations will be light, winds will pick up and become quite strong, particularly across our western counties. High temperatures tomorrow will only reach the 30s and 40s due to cold air moving in behind the system. Changes will take hold on Wednesday as sprawling high pressure builds in at the surface. Expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming back up into seasonal averages, which are about the upper 50s this time of year. This looks to continue into the weekend, but slightly cooler and increased chances for precipitation arrive Sunday and into early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder