KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

Skies will clear overnight with temperatures dropping into the 20s for many. Expect to wake up to plenty of sunshine tomorrow, with highs getting up into the 40s and 50s. A quick-moving system from the northwest will begin to enter the state by tomorrow night. Precipitation type will primarily be rain at first but will transition to snow behind the system as it moves southeast across our area. The southwestern half of the state may see very light accumulations, but a narrow band may set up where accumulations over 1" may be possible. We'll dry out to finish the week and into the beginning of the weekend. Temperatures will also begin to warm with highs a little above seasonal averages Saturday. Much cooler weather is being hinted at by early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder